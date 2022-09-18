The Unexpected Backing Behind The Big Bang Theory’s Belarusian Copycat The Theorists

The Belarusian rip-off of The Big Bang Theory called The Theorists was a remake of the original with very few changes. Chuck Lorre, the creator of “The Big Bang Theory,” voiced his criticism of the production in a vanity card that aired at the end of Season 3, Episode 15 (via Entertainment Weekly). Lorre detailed the poor production quality of The Theorists, claiming that “every episode appears to be a Russian translation of a ‘Big Bang Theory’ episode”. He went on to say that Warner Brothers’ legal department could not have done anything about the illegal adaptation because the production company responsible for The Theorists is “owned and controlled by the government of Belarus.” Finally, Lorre expressed his hope that the vanity card will at least reach the creators of The Theorists in Belarus.

The Russian-language “Big Bang Theory” adaptation didn’t stay on the air for long. Allegedly, even the cast was duped about the legality of the production. One actor, Dmitry Tankovich, expressed his displeasure at unknowingly ripping off an American sitcom, telling the Russian-language Charter97 in 2010: “I think this is the most disastrous time in my creative career. And I don’t want to continue to be part of a pirate project.” [Editor’s Note: Translated from Russian]. “The Theorists” was quickly scrapped.

For those who want to find out for themselves how the Big Bang Theory story would play out in a parallel universe, Season 1 Episode 1 of The Theorists is available on YouTube with full English subtitles. Surely it’s going to stay up there for the foreseeable future, as the Belarusian government doesn’t really have a reason for a copyright lawsuit against the aptly named “terribletvshows” YouTube channel.