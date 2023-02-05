The Umbrella Academy Season 4

Even before the streamer ordered a final batch of entries, a number of cast members were considering a number of possibilities for what might happen alongside their characters, including Aidan Gallagher, who speculated on what he thought would happen to Five if more episodes happened. “Maybe we’ll see a comic book version of Five in Season 4,” the actor said in an interview with Collider. “I think he’s going to go into mission mode and try to figure out how to make things right with this new, weird reality that Hargreeves has invented. I don’t know it. It could launch a more mission-oriented version of Five. It’s very final how it unravels.” Luckily for Gallagher, he’s no longer left to wonder and fans don’t have to guess who will be in the mix in Season 4.

When it was first announced that Netflix had greenlit a fourth season of The Umbrella Academy, it was also confirmed that cast members such as Gallagher, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Diego Castañeda, Ritu Arya and Robert Sheehan would return. The report also noted that the participation of Genesis Rodriguez, Adam Godley, or Britne Oldford, who may still be alive on the show, has yet to be confirmed (via Deadline).

Regarding what everyone has confirmed is up to in Season 4, during an interview with Tudum, Raver-Lampman hinted that anything could happen, saying, “The beauty of our show is that we can go where we want, because we passed the source material. We venture out into the unknown.”