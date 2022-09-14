The Two Parks And Recreation Episodes You Likely Didn’t Know Were Written By Chelsea Peretti

Chelsea Peretti has written two episodes of Parks and Recreation. She wrote the episode in which she guest starred entitled “Live Ammo” and another episode from Season 4 entitled “Smallest Park”. In the latter episode, in which Peretti is the sole writer, Leslie and Ben work on the smallest park in Indiana.

Ben wants to finish working on the park so he can move on to another project because working on the park is too painful for him as it reminds him of his past relationship with Leslie. She wants to delay the work on the park so that she can stay close to him. After Leslie proposes fake environmental problems caused by the park to a public forum, which Ben quickly refuses, he asks to be removed from the project because he can no longer work with Leslie. When the two meet in the small park to discuss their problems, they kiss, signaling the return of their relationship.