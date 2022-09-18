The Two Law & Order Characters You Likely Didn’t Realize Anthony Anderson Played

Anthony Anderson appeared in the spin-off series Law & Order: SVU in 2006, several years before Detective Barnard debuted in the original series. Often guest actors on the show can show their stuff by playing bereaved parents or unlikely suspects. But instead, Anderson plays Detective Lucius Blaine, a cowboy cop who might be too much for even the wayward Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).

After Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) requests a transfer, Stabler teams up with Blaine. The two detectives investigate a pair of teenage siblings, but Stabler rejects Blaine’s methods, such as forcing a confession from a very young Mia (Shahidah McIntosh). Stabler and Blaine get into a physical altercation, and although they eventually solve the case, Blaine does not reappear as Stabler’s partner after the episode.

While Detective Blaine is far more unorthodox than his later Law & Order character, it’s safe to assume that Anderson’s 2008 casting as Barnard had something to do with his performance on this episode of SVU. Blaine wasn’t meant to be an ongoing character in SVU, so it’s great that the appearance led to Anderson having a more permanent place in the Law & Order universe.