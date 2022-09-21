The Two Huge Marvel Stars Who Have Played Jeffrey Dahmer

The actors in question are Jeremy Renner and Evan Peters, who both played Jeffrey Dahmer in biographical dramas. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jeremy Renner plays Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye), while Evan Peters stars in the X-Men film series as Peter Maximoff, better known as Quicksilver. Peters also had a guest role as “Ralph Bohner,” the fake Quicksilver, in the MCU series WandaVision.

Renner’s appearance as Jeffrey Dahmer came in the 2002 biopic Dahmer, which tells the killer’s story in a non-linear narrative that alternates between his troubled youth and his days as a killer. Evan Peters plays Dahmer in the recent Netflix miniseries Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which chronicles his murders from the perspective of his victims.

The fact that these two Marvel stars have both played Dahmer is quite a coincidence, although perhaps the strangest part is seeing these two prolific superhero actors portray such a terrifying character. Though they’re both known for playing some of Marvel’s greatest heroes, fans will surely view Peters and Renner a little differently after learning about their roles together.