The Truth About The Real-Life MVP Situation From Winning Time’s Season 1 Finale

The season one finale of “Winning Time” features the Los Angeles Lakers championship win over the Philadelphia 76ers. As dramatized on the show, NBA executive David Stern decides to give Magic Johnson the Finals MVP award despite Kareem Abdul-Jabbar receiving more votes. The reasons were simple: Johnson was in attendance to accept the award on live TV and Abdul-Jabbar was stuck at home with an ankle injury. So it just made for better, more dramatic television.

According to a USA Today report, citing Abdul-Jabbar’s memoir Kareem, these events are accurately portrayed. In the memoir, the Hall of Fame center recalled that, according to sportswriter Bill Livingston, he had enough votes to win the Finals as MVP, but there was some pressure — either from CBS or the NBA itself — that the results did so to change that Johnson would win. Abdul-Jabbar wrote that this was not a problem and that he had no problem with Johnson winning MVP honors in the finals.

However, it’s unclear exactly how “Winning Time” portrays Johnson’s role in it – as shown in the finale, Stern tells Johnson about the plans beforehand. It’s hard to say if Johnson had any real-life influence on the decision-making that took place here.

Other events in the finale of “Winning Time” may not have been as truthful. While it accurately portrays Abdul-Jabbar injuring his ankle in Game 5, the series takes more dramatic liberties in other instances, such as the aftermath of Jack McKinney’s bike accident and Spencer Haywood’s alleged plan to find then-Lakers head coach Paul Westhead , to kill (via the wrap).