The Truth About How Denzel Washington Got His Magic Pinky Finger

In an interview on The Graham Norton Show, after speaking to fellow actors about their hand injuries, Norton brought up Denzel Washington’s infamous pinkie injury. They share a picture with Washington and Meryl Streep, clearly showing the dislocated pinky in all its awkward glory. Washington goes on to explain, “I had it rebuilt. I had hurt it so many times playing… American football… I was going upstairs to play American football and I twisted it, and it’s happened so many times over the years that if I just open my hands… it’s like this would burst far.

Washington goes on to explain that if he was in any movies during that time, he would have to wriggle his hands to make the injury less noticeable. He also found joy in freaking out his children’s friends who asked him to see his “magic” finger. He claims it’s no longer a problem and likens his little finger to a “gummy candy”.

Washington isn’t the only celebrity to sustain notable finger and hand injuries. Shia LeBouf suffered significant damage to his hands after a car accident (via People). Jimmy Fallon had a nasty fall that required microsurgery on his finger (via Rolling Stone). Perhaps most infamous was Leonardo DiCaprio’s bloody hand injury, which was caught while cameras rolled on Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” (via Republic World). It shows that even the greats can get hurt from time to time, no matter how seemingly insensitive they are, and their dedication to their craft certainly deserves a hand despite the pain.