The Transformation Of Eamonn Walker From Childhood To Chicago Fire

Eamonn Walker told FabTV that looking back at his biggest influences, he doesn’t always see actors. “The big things that influenced me were people like Martin Luther King and Malcolm X, who weren’t entertainers, but they helped me as a young man to find myself and the thinking that I wanted,” he said. “People like Muhammad Ali and what Muhammad Ali did when he gave up his belts and didn’t come to Vietnam to fight. Those big things influenced me.” Whatever career he ultimately chose, Walker wanted to find a way to make the world a better place.

Walker says when he saw “In the Heat of the Night” as a young man, he was drawn to the film’s approach to social issues as much as he was to Sidney Poitier’s acting. He’s always looking for a similar approach to his own work. “Very early in my career, I had to start thinking, ‘I need a comment on what’s being written about and the point of view, and I can’t do it just because it’s funny,'” he said. Part of the reason Walker stayed with Chicago Fire for so many years is his ability to ask questions and have difficult conversations with the show’s writers and cast.