The Tragic Death In Hollywood That Nobody Remembers

Michael Clarke Duncan was larger than life to his fans and few probably realized he had any medical issues. After all, he appeared in an ad campaign for PETA and advocated the benefits of his vegetarian diet, so the last thing on his fans’ minds was that he might have an underlying heart condition. Unfortunately, reality has a way of pushing back our beliefs. While Duncan lost 35 pounds. Due to his vegetarian diet, his health was not great for years before he started.

Duncan’s health made headlines on July 12, 2012 when he was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Los Angeles, California. According to TMZ, he was found “in a state of cardiac arrest” around 2 a.m. by his girlfriend, Omarosa Manigault (now Manigault Newman). She performed CPR and managed to revive Duncan, who was taken to the hospital for treatment. At the time, Duncan’s heart attack was big news, and his condition soon stabilized.

Duncan’s publicist told TMZ: “According to doctors, Michael Clarke Duncan suffered a heart attack earlier this morning. He is now stable and we look forward to his full recovery.” Anyone paying attention to the news of his heart attack was likely to learn that he had stabilized, which appeared to be the case for several weeks. His heart attack occurred on July 12 and he died on September 3, so there was a significant gap in time when Duncan was on the mend in the public eye.