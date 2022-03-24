The Tokyo Revengers Team Has Been Diagnosed With COVID! There’s A Chance That Future Chapters Will Be Pushed Back

Tokyo Revengers’ readers have a rough week ahead of them. One of the manga artists working for the textual team has been diagnosed with Covid, which has caused the manga to go behind schedule for an unspecified amount of time.

When Mitsuyo and Haitani square off, the action really heats up. Shiba Akkai joins the fray to aid Mitsuyo in his ordeal. In addition, Hanagaki was engaged in a battle with Kakucho on the field of battle.

If there is a pause in between two events, the supporters may become agitated and restless. Continue reading to learn more.

All The Details On The Tokyo Revengers

Ken Wakui created the Japanese comic series Tokyo Revengers in 2017. Weekly Shonen Magazine from Kodansha has since serialised the manga. The manga had 50 million copies in circulation around the world as of January of 2022.

26-year-old freeter (unemployed) Takemichi Hanagaki learns that the Tokyo Manji Gang was responsible for the murders of his ex-girlfriend and her brother, a young man half his age.

In order to save his buddies from the Manji Gang, Takemichi travels back in time 12 years. When Takemichi discovers he has the power to change the course of time, he resolves to use it.

Analysis Of The Preceding Chapters

There is a new chapter of Tokyo Revengers online, titled Tokyo Revengers Chapter 247: The Big Day Has Arrived. Tokyo Manji Kai’s second generation was featured on the cover of chapter 247 in a new appeal. The Tokyo Manji gang is the emphasis of this chapter, while earlier chapters explored Takemichi’s abilities and development.

There are a slew of unanswered questions. In the midst of the conflict between Tokyo and Kentou Manji, what is the outcome of things? How likely is it that Hanagaki will prevail? Is there going to be a fight between Takemichi and Kakucho?

When Haitani Rindou saw his brother being injured, the two gangs were fighting. Mitsuya is the one who harmed Haitani’s brother when Haitani was aiding him.

Fistfight ensues, and the chapter ends with the two and Shiba Hakkai joining Mitsuya to assist.

The Most Recent Chapter Is Here.

The next chapter of Tokyo Revengers, due out in a week or so, may be postponed. Ahead of schedule, Chapter 247 was released on March 23rd. Chapter 249 is most likely the one that will be postponed for a week. Online access to all of the manga’s chapters will be provided by the publisher.

