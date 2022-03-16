“The Three Of Them Did A Beautiful Thing.” Reaction To Her Wardrobe Mishap At The 2022 British Academy Film Awards By Rachel Zegler

On March 13, British Academy Film Awards nominee Rachel Zegler tweeted about her wardrobe disaster. A hairpin fix by Lady Gaga, Este Haim, and Alana Haim was described by the model as “amazing” in a tweet she shared with her followers.

Wardrobe Mishap At The 2022 British Academy Film Awards

The dress she was wearing was in need of an on-the-go fix. Off-the-shoulder blue satin was the attire of choice for the occasion. A diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co. was the perfect accessory for the gown.

Lady Gaga’s kind act made Rachel very happy, and she couldn’t stop smiling. Rachel has been a devoted Lady Gaga fan for more than a decade. Rachel’s favourite Madonna album was ‘Born This Way,’ of course.

She used to sing and dance along to all of Lady Gaga’s songs, but she had no idea what they were about. ‘911’ from Gaga’s current album Chromatica is now her favourite song, according to the actress.

Rachel now has the chance to meet the celebrity she most admires at the 2022 BAFTA Awards. This is the only thing that Rachel ever wanted: to tell Lady Gaga that she is responsible for keeping her alive today. It was impossible for the actress not to wax lyrical about Gaga on her various social media accounts.

Moreover, she elaborated on the reasons behind the superstar’s sway on so many people. Gaga, according to Rachel, has a genuine way of expressing her suffering through art that she calls “cathartic.” Zegler will be eternally thankful to Gaga for shaping her into the person she is today.

This past Sunday was the 27th annual Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony. Best Young Actress and Best Actress were both nominated for Zegler and Gaga by their peers. It’s a shame that neither of them took home the prize in their respective category

Zegler’s co-star Ariana DeBose took home the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work on the film. The musical’s Anita was portrayed by Ariana DeBose. Nominated for best actress, Lady Gaga played the ambitious Patrizia Reggiani, who marries into the wealthy Gucci clan.

For her performance in West Side Story, Rachel Zegler was awarded both a Tony and a Golden Globe. Additionally, the actress was nominated for a Golden Globe and a BAFTA as well as a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture: Comedy or Musical.

Celebrities who had been nominated for both the BAFTAs and the Critics’ Choice Awards in London could change their attire after the Royal Albert Hall BAFTAs and walk the red carpet at the Savoy Hotel, where the Critics’ Choice Awards would be held.

