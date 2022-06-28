The That ’70s Show Star You Likely Didn’t Know Appeared On The Price Is Right

On October 30, 2017, Mila Kunis and her ‘Bad Moms’ friends Kathryn Hahn and Kristen Bell appeared together on ‘The Price is Right’ to promote their upcoming sequel. They rolled up as a surprise in a contestant’s brand new car.

“We don’t mean to be rude, Drew,” Hahn said (via Instagram). “But it’s time to get out of the way.”

“Because the Bad Moms are here,” Bell added.

“And we take over!” Kunis closed.

The trio helped attendees play, grabbed host Drew Carey’s mic and had a blast. When Kunis’ Big Wheel Spin won $1,000, she was more than a little excited. “Mom, hey, look, I did it! That’s great! That’s incredible!” she exclaimed. “I’m getting emotional!” Kunis wasn’t any less thrilled afterward, telling People she had a magical experience and was blown away by the energy of the audience.

Two days later, on November 1st, A Bad Moms Christmas hit theaters. This time, Kunis, Hahn and Bell reprized their roles while dealing with the stress caused by their characters’ mothers, played by Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines and Susan Sarandon. Plans for Bad Moms’ Moms were announced shortly after the film’s release, although Kunis and her on-screen pals were not confirmed for the project. The best place to look for Kunis these days is on Netflix spin-off That ’90s Show, where she’ll reprise her role as adult Jackie.