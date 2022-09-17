The Teardrop Crystal trailer PV 2 reveals additional cast

Key visual for upcoming anime Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

On September 16, 2022, the staff of the anime adaptation of Square Enix’s Legend of Manga game titled Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal (Seiken Densetsu Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal) released a second trailer that featured more cast members and Hype revealed its premiere on October 7, 2022 during the Super Animeism programming block on MBS, TBS and their affiliated channels in Japan.

“Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal” is the opening song “Tear of Will” sung by Saori Hayami.

You can watch the trailer on the official Warner Bros. Japan Anime YouTube channel here:

The official trailer of Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal.

Who are the new cast members?

The new Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal cast members include:

Character design for Sandra played by Minako Kotobuki. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

Minako Kotobuki – Sandra

Character design for Emerald played by Ayane Sakura. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

Ayane Sakura – Emerald/Esmeralda

Character design for Florina played by Reina Ueda. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

Character design for Diana played by Manami Numakara. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

Manami Numakara—Diana

Who are the previously announced cast members?

Previously announced Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal cast members include:

Character designs for Shiloh (left), Ruri (middle), and Pearl (right). Photo credit: @natalie.mu

Nobunaga Shimazaki – Shiloh (Hero)

Yuichiro Umehara—Ruri/Elazul

Kaori Nazuka – Shinju-hime/Pearl

Saori Hayami – Serafina (heroine)

Yuko Sanpei – bud

Shino Shimoji – Corona/Lisa

Sachi Kokuryu – duels

Yurika KuboLi’l Cactus

Shinpachi Tsuji – Inspector Void

Chitose Morinaga – Kusabito/Seedlings

Wataru Takagi – Nikita/Niccolò

Minami Takahashi—Rachel

Makoto Yasumura—Mark

Hiroshi Yanaka – Nouvelle

Misaki Kuno – Yuka-chan/Miss Yuka

Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal character designs. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal Action Predictions

If the anime decides to follow the story in the Legend of Mana game, the plot will likely go like this:

A cataclysm struck 900 years ago when the Mana Tree, the giver of mana and life to the Sword-and-Magic world Fa-Diel, was almost completely burned down. A war broke out between fairies, humans, and other races as they fought for the last remaining mana in Fa’Diel. The war ended with the mana tree falling into a regenerative sleep and the lands of the world being saved in ancient artifacts.

Our story begins in the present, when a young hero named Shiloh decides to make it his self-imposed quest to restore the world and mana to their former glory. Shiloh embarks on a quest to save the Mana Tree, encountering humans, fairies, the jewel-hearted Jumi race, plant-like Sproutlings, Flowerings, Dudbears (little bears) and Shadoles (shadowy creatures from the underworld). Some of these creatures and individuals become Shiloh’s allies – others his enemies.

When Shiloh finally examines the mana tree, he discovers that it has rotted and that the mana goddess has been corrupted. Shiloh is forced to fight the Mana Goddess in an epic battle. Upon its victory, a Sproutling emerges from the center of the mana tree’s rotten trunk and invites other Sproutlings to join, and together they restore the mana tree.

In the game, Shiloh is the name of the “male protagonist” while Serafina is the name for the “female protagonist”. In the anime, Serafina will be “a different protagonist”, but her story will be different from Shiloh’s.

Who are the members of the production team?

Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal production team members include:

Director and Writer – Masato Jinbo (Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya 2wei Herz!, Restaurant to Another World)

Animation – Graphinica and Yokohama Animation Lab (Remastered Legend of Mana Cinematic Opening Movie)

Character Designer – Taro Ikegami (Lapis Re:Lights)

Original Game Character Designer – HACCAN (Remake of Secret of Mana, The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky)

Music Composer – Yoko Shimomura (Legend of Mana game, Kingdom Hearts)

Where can I play the game?

In 1999, Legend of Mana (Seiken Densetsu: Legend of Mana) debuted on PlayStation and was the fourth game in Square Enix’s Mana/Seiken Densetsu RPG series, following Trials of Mana. In June 2021, the remastered version of Legend of Mana was released for PlayStation 4, Switch and PC.

In 1991, the original game Seiken Densetsu – Final Fantasy Gaiden – (Final Fantasy Adventure) debuted for the GameBoy. In 1993, Square released the game Seiken Densetsu 2 (Secret of Mana) for Super Famicom (SNES) in Japan and North America. In 1995, Square released the action RPG game Seiken Densetsu 3 for Super Famicom.

