The Surprising Truth About Returnal’s Development

Krueger said during the panel that the development of “Returnal” was like “Sisyphus pushing up the boulder” (via IGN). It seems the team was expected to adapt to several new technologies and gameplay development styles that it wasn’t used to. Obviously, one of the most difficult aspects of developing the game was transitioning to using Unreal Engine 4. Housemarque’s last three titles, Nex Machina, Matterfall, and Alienation all used 2-D visuals in one isometric point of view. Essentially, the move to 3D gameplay for Returnal required most of the studio staff to learn an entirely new style of development.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that it was unplayable for half the game’s development time,” Krueger said. “We learned how to use the engine, we broke things, created dependencies that we didn’t understand […] we only learned as we walked.”

Why would the Housemarque team put themselves through all this? It seems likely that the opportunity for the small development studio to work with Sony to create a truly AAA launch title for the PS5 was just too big to pass up. Krueger described this as a “leap of faith” that would require the studio to “build our wings as we fall.”