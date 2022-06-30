The Superman & Lois Scene That Didn’t Quite Fulfill Fans’ Expectations

On a subreddit dedicated to “Superman & Lois”, a user posted an analysis of the barn scene from Season 2 Episode 13 (“All Is Lost”). In this episode, Clark tries to reconcile with his son Jonathan Kent (Jordan Elsass). To be clear, the previous season had driven a wedge between the two, showing Jon desperate to fit into his super-powered family and Clark vehemently opposed to any outside methods of power grabbing. It should be read as an anti-drug stance. Overall, u/Zoowok111’s entire post reads like a college-level English essay, detailing the motivations behind each line of writing. They provided a transcript of the scene so others could follow their train of thought. In summary, they believe the dialogue in it suggests an out-of-character upbringing. In addition to the fact that Clark chooses favorites among his own children, this user also argues that Clark blatantly ignores his own part in his son’s struggles.

In her closing thoughts, the user wrote: “All in all a very bad speech made even worse by what happens after you put in so much effort[to] break them apart and very little effort[to] repairing their relationship, and I think they may have gone too far.” They went on to say that they very much doubted that a satisfactory resolution would be found in the precious few moments remaining before the end of the finale.