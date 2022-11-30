The Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Has Fans Divided Over Chris Pratt’s ‘Wahoo!’ As Mario

Chris Pratt’s energetic “Wahoo!” didn’t stop the divided reaction to his role in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Still, many were pumped up by the performance and the other Easter eggs in the new trailer to celebrate without hesitation.

“Chris Pratt’s Wahoo at the end was pretty good, ngl” @ChildishTommy tweeted. “Come on, it’s actually pretty good”, user @challengeST added. @MasteroftheTDS tweeted something echoed by a number of other users, writing, “Wow, Chris Pratt’s Mario voice is way better.” Pratt’s “Wahoo!” Spin earned its fair share of critics to join the praise.

“Lol literally everything but Chris Pratt is perfect,” said one Twitter user @ExandShadow wrote in response to the trailer. “Chris Pratt in the studio warming up to record the limp ‘Wahoo’ of all time”, User @Espeonkin tweeted along with a picture of Mario. Some critics released a French dub of the trailer, praising Pratt for the alternate voice. “Much better than Pratt”, user @Jonatokun tweeted in response to the clip.

There’s a chance Pratt is taking the criticism as the Guardians of the Galaxy star claims to be a Mario fan herself, suggesting he’s been hearing a lot of “Wahoos!” in his time.