The Super Mario Bros. Movie Official Trailer Has Fans Hyped Over The Inclusion Of Rainbow Road

Twitter fans reflecting on Mario’s fast-paced escapade were shocked and excited to see Rainbow Road, and generally pleased with how Mario looks and acts in the new The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer. And some of them were even won over by Chris Pratt’s voice acting.

“YOU DON’T HAVE TO GIVE US RAINBOW ROAD AND DID YOU?! THE MARIO KART REPRESENTATION?!” said @thebeepthemeep, and sprinkled her comment with a bunch of crying face emojis. They joined the fans @AxolotlSimp, who adored everything they saw in the trailer and praised Pratt, especially the delivery of one line in particular. “And Mario’s little ‘Wahoo’ on Rainbow Road, absolutely adorable!” they closed. Admittedly, Pratt isn’t being sold to everyone as Mario just yet, but thanks to this online delivery, more fans seem open to the idea of ​​the Guardians of the Galaxy star voicing the video game plumber.

Other fans couldn’t resist cracking a joke or two about how Mario rides forever, shiny, and chromed. “Mad Max: Rainbow Road,” tweeted @rpepper.