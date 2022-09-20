The Story Behind Dave Hester’s Signature Storage Wars Catchphrase

Dave Hester is perhaps one of the most iconic buyers to have ever fought over the contents of abandoned storage units, most notably once when he took a “Storage Wars” gamble that netted him $155,000. His signature “Yup!” The catchphrase is actually owed to an experience the star had prior to appearing on the show for the first time. Coincidentally, one of Hester’s pre-Storage Wars jobs actually put him on the other side of the fence – working with auctioneers to help buyers rather than being one himself. Here, as Hester explained in an interview with Anderson, the line was born.

“I was a bidder catcher at the auction facility for years,” Hester said. “I’d be catching the bids from the audience, I’d just be screaming ‘yup, yup, yup’ because the auctioneer can’t hear and see everything that’s going on, so he relies on his bid catchers.”

What started as a harmless part of Hester’s job became a habit and quickly morphed into his trademark as he became a TV star. It’s also paid off for his public brand, as even casual Storage Wars fans who can’t exactly remember Hester’s name will at least recognize him as “Yup!” Guy.

“The other cast members can’t even tie their shoes, let alone brand themselves,” Hester said in an interview with Online Storage Auctions.