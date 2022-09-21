The Star Behind Andor’s Vetch Also Made Several Important Contributions To Game Of Thrones

One of Hollywood’s giants, Ian Whyte is an intimidating presence on Game of Thrones. When you think of great warriors on the show, characters like Arthur Dayne (Luke Roberts), The Hound (Rory McCann), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) or Jon Snow (Kit Harington) might come to mind. Arguably the best fighter Game of Thrones throws into the mix is ​​Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun, or Wun Wun for short.

Much of Wun Wun’s powerful punching abilities stem from the fact that he is one of Westeros’ extremely rare giants. A staunch ally of Jon Snow and the ironically named Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), Wun Wun fights at her side throughout seasons 5 and 6 of the series until Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) and his forces defeated the giants during the Battle of the Defeating Bastards.

Wun Wun is a truly massive presence, and as Esquire notes, the 7’1″ Ian Whyte is a suitably massive actor to fill in the giant’s sizeable footsteps. Interestingly, Wun Wun could be his longest-running “Game of Thrones” role his , it’s far from the only one. Throughout the course of the series, Whyte also portrays the very first White Walker we see in the series, as well as a massive wight and another giant named Dongo the Doomed. He was also the second actor Gregory” The Mountain” to portray Ggane on the show.