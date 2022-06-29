The Staggering Amount Of Time Netflix Viewers Spent Watching The Man From Toronto’s Debut

It didn’t take long for The Man from Toronto to climb to number one in Netflix’s weekly top ten. Between the film’s release on June 24 and June 26, subscribers spent 53,890,000 hours watching Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson team up (via Netflix Global Top Ten).

The Man from Toronto has a substantial lead over the film at number two, Spiderhead, which still has a staggering 38 million hours on the clock. Although Adam Sandler’s “Hustle” has longevity, with three weeks in the top ten, it has been watched for about half as many hours as “The Man from Toronto.”

Although critical reception for “The Man from Toronto” was lukewarm, one reviewer went up in arms for Hart’s performance. “It’s a showcase for a little blessing,” Stephanie Zacharek wrote for Time. “The Little Modern Miracle of Hart’s Timing.” Some fans also took to social media to defend the film. “It was pretty fun with some decent action scenes,” wrote one Reddit user. “I really enjoyed it, especially as a Netflix film.” U/engineerforaday agreed, comparing The Man from Toronto to the Bruce Willis-Morgan Freeman comedy thriller Red. “I liked it… Thought Woody and Hart had good chemistry too.”