The Spider-Man Villain Fans Think Was Horribly Written

On a subreddit dedicated to the famous wall crawler, u/BitesTheDust_4 asked, “Who is the worst written Spider-Man villain?” Their discussion topic received a comparatively small sample size of 13 comments, but of those 13 mentioned five same antagonist – Dr. Curtis Connors aka The Lizard. Though the reasons each commenter gave were unique, the hatred doesn’t even seem to be specific to one medium — neither the “Amazing Spider-Man” iteration of the scaly menace, nor the comic book version are safe. For example, while u/jugheadshat said, “Lizard, the comics don’t know what to do with him at all,” u/AdiagoAgile2821 said, “In the movies… Connors when he becomes Lizard. Although I’m biased I’ve never been a fan of The Lizard and his whole scheme is kind of stupid.”

The other three who opposed the Lizard didn’t elaborate further on their choices, so it’s a bit difficult to analyze their intentions. That being said, it seems the driving consensus behind those who have shared it is that the Lizard feels underwhelmed about the story. For those who haven’t seen “The Amazing Spider-Man” in a while, Dr. Connors’ plan goes something like this: Turn everyone into a lizard. Seriously, this is it. Before his initial transformation, he had a purpose and a character, but after that he became slightly less dimensional than Mojo Jojo. Tangentially related to this is the public consensus (or at least the CBR) about Andrew Garfield’s films that they were marred by gruesome caricatures of the villains. And while that’s probably true, it’s important to note how u/jugheadshat dragged Lizard’s comic book form into the mud as well. And if Marvel’s list of prominent stories featuring the Lizard is any indicator of the character’s performance across the medium… yikes.