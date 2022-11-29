The Sordid Drama Behind Frank Darabont’s Firing From The Walking Dead

To paraphrase the grievances, made in a statement revealed in 2016, the showrunner felt those in power were being greedy and cheap to a degree that harmed the cast, crew, and creative integrity of the series. Darabont felt that in response to his pushback, executives concocted a reason to fire him, falsely claiming he was skipping audio meetings with directors (via THR).

Perhaps most tellingly, we know the cast supported their former creative captain. In 2022, Sarah Wayne Callies (Lori Grimes) called Darabont’s firing an “assassination attempt,” saying that, in her words, “the reasons we were given was that he’s inexperienced and unprepared as a showrunner … but this motherf— uh, a month before we started filming Season 2, I dropped six completed scripts into my lap [and] they were wonderful” (via The Wrap). Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier) had words of praise for Darabont, while Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) looked back on the writer-director’s departure with deep sadness.

The lengthy process, with all its twists, turns, and tantrums, began with a plaintiff suing a defendant for money owed (and engaged in shady practices to justify its withholding), grew into a mud-slinging feast, and eventually reigned itself on to concentrate the numbers, and finally came to rest in an agreement that was almost a decade in the making. But at the heart of all this chaos lies a story as old as the horror genre itself: the age-old battle between money and art.