The Sons Of Anarchy Star Who Admits He Isn’t Really A Fan Of Motorcycles

As most Sons of Anarchy fans could argue, for most of the series aired on FX, the biggest, baddest, and burliest brother in the SAMCRO fleet was a certain Clay Morrow. Played by the great Ron Perlman, Morrow proved a brutal but demanding leader of the pack who was not to be trifled with during his six seasons on the show. That run, of course, ended in bloodshed, as was the case for most of Sons of Anarchy’s main cast. However, it seems that Perlman wasn’t too sad to leave the show behind, as it seems he wasn’t a particular fan of motorcycles to begin with.

The beloved actor admitted this in a cheeky 2018 Instagram post, with the comment, “I have to admit, I look pretty bad on a bike. Pretty sexy. Pretty gangsta. I have to admit too. … bikes don’t like me. And it’s mutual.” Perlman’s longtime co-star Maggie Siff (who played Tara Knowles) acknowledged Perlman’s dislike for motorcycles in a 2012 interview with USA Today, saying, “Isn’t that funny? The toughest guy on the show, and he’s not all about driving. ”

According to his 2015 comments on NPR’s Fresh Air, Perlman began learning to ride a motorcycle for a movie that never happened. The experience wasn’t pleasant, and the actor quipped, “Let’s put it this way — I’d rather eat Haagen-Dazs.” Given the negative experience, it’s a little surprising that Perlman would be back in the saddle for Sons of Anarchy . From what we now know, it’s a true testament to Perlman’s skill that he still managed to look so cool on his chopper, given how much he obviously disliked it.