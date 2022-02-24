NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mama Janie Meshell? The Social Media Influencer’s Biography Janie Meshell is an American model and social media influencer who became famous after her relationship with Rapper NBA YoungBoy.

At present, Janie Meshell is one of the most well-known Instagrammer and Youtuber with hundreds of followers and followers for Instagram as well as Youtube.

Janie Meshell has an enormous fan base on Instagram mostly because of her gorgeous and striking pictures.

Janie Meshell is also an entrepreneur , who created and operates an online store that sells cosmetics.

Janie Meshell also is a creator of content and the majority of her videos are filled with pranks and questions and answers, as well as vlogs about her daily life.

Janie Meshell: Bio

Janie Meshell, full name Janie Bania Meshell, was born on January 11, 2000. She hails located in Houston, Texas.

Janie Meshell has completed her education at an independent high school located in the city she grew up.

She graduated from the American University. Information about Janie Meshell’s family and parents isn’t

available, but it is believed that Janie Meshell doesn’t communicate with her father, and that she had an uneasy relationship with her father.

Janie Meshell has been identified as an American citizen, and comes of mixed race.

In terms of the religion, Meshell is Christian. Janie Meshell’s zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Janie Meshell: Career

Janie Meshell, who was an athlete at her school was intrigued by modeling since an young age.

Meshell began modelling as an amateur model at fourteen years old. Janie Meshell also modelled for XXXL Magazine from 2008, and has been model for various well-known companies, including Louis Vuitton and Nike.

Janie Meshell gained popularity after she was made Rapper The NBA’s young boy’s rapper.

When Janie Meshell created her own Instagram page, she was noticed by a lot of people as the girlfriend of YoungBoy and was noticed for her seductive posts.

Janie Meshell frequently posts pictures of her photo shoots, and makes promotional content.

In addition to being a model Janie Meshell also runs a business and is the owner of the website “JanieMeshell Lashes the company that sells mainly eyelash products.

Janie Meshell also serves as the ambassador for the online store for women’s fashion Fashion nova.

Janie Meshell is an active YouTube channel which is self-titled and has Q&A videos as well as pranks, vlogs, and many other videos.

Meshell is also active on her OnlyFans account, where she provides exclusive content for subscribers to her OnlyFans account.

Janie Meshell, And NBA YoungBoy

Janie Meshell as well as rapper NBA YoungBoy began their relationship in the year 2018 and Meshell was pregnant together with rapper.

Meshell and YoungBoy shared an extremely bitter relationship. Meshell has stated that YoungBoy had been a toxic person within their relationships.

After the breakup, the couple began making snide remarks about one another, which include YoungBoy claiming the song that Meshell provided him with herpes.

Janie Meshell was adamant about the song via various Twitter posts , and she had said that she didn’t give him any gifts.

Meshell along with YoungBoy share a child called Kacey and Meshell is the primary caregiver of Kacey. Meshell is very fond of her daughter often and is devoted to all her needs.

Janie Meshell: Relationships

After breaking up with NBA YoungBoy, Janie Meshell was a lover of Almighty Jay for quite a short time as well. Meshell has also shared a number of pictures of her with Almighty Jay.

They broke up later but did not know the reason behind their split. The couple didn’t know the date Janie Meshell or Almighty Jay parted ways.

In the present Meshell is believed to be in a relationship with the basketball star Dejounte after the pair have been seen several times.

Janie Meshell is known for her track record of dating a number of famous people.

Janie Meshell: Net Worth

Janie Meshell is estimated to have a net worth of around 4-5 million dollars. Meshell has several sources of income, including her account with OnlyFans as well as a modeling career.

Janie Meshell: Social Media

Janie Meshell is active on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. In Instagram, Meshell has 3.1 million followers. On Twitter, there are 600k followers. For YouTube, Janie Meshell has 676k followers.

Janie Meshell: Body Features

Janie Meshell stands at a height of 5 7 inches she weighs 130lbs. Her body measurements are 37-29-44 inches. Her eyes have a dark brown, and her hair color is black.