The Small Role The Middle’s Neil Flynn Played On That ’70s Show

In the season 2 episode of That ’70s Show titled “The Velvet Rope,” the gang make their way to Chicago to visit a new club, only to find that the bouncer (Neil Flynn) is only letting cool people in. One by one, members of the gang manage to talk their way into the club – Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) with his dancing skills and Hyde (Danny Masterson) with his radical political outrage – except for Eric (Topher Grace), who remains the last , who is not there to let in, which led to him having an extended argument with the bouncer.

Although Flynn’s character on That ’70s Show doesn’t even have a real name, the character has become surprisingly memorable for fans. In a 2022 thread on the r/Scrubs subreddit, u/mattiasflgrtll said they found the bouncer even more despicable than the janitor. Some people criticized this statement, including u/A-Wise-Cobbler, who said it was strange to find the caretaker despicable.

In another thread on the r/No_Small_Parts subreddit, u/YoungAdult_ claimed that the janitor and the bouncer are very similar characters. It’s hard to name the bouncer more despicable, given that the janitor spent eight seasons torturing JD on Scrubs for no particular reason. But with The Middle, Flynn proved he could play lovable characters that are a far cry from the janitor or bouncer.