The Small Detail You Likely Missed In Westworld Season 4 Episode 1

As Redditor u/No_Parfait7146 pointed out, host Walter (Timothy Lee DePriest) reappeared at the end of Episode 1 of Westworld Season 4, The Auguries. This version of the character last appeared long ago in season one’s “The Stray” after he strayed from his set narrative and killed off several other presenters in “The Original.” “Seems like Charlotte and William are recycling old hosts,” posit u/final_distance19 along with a handful of other commenters in the thread, who would explain how Walter managed to come back in Season 1 after his apparent decommissioning.

In the grand scheme of Westworld, Walter is more or less a minor character who doesn’t have much to do with the overall narrative. Still, the role holds great significance for actor Timothy Lee DePriest, who told ScreenFish back in 2016 how much it changed his career. “That [first] The episode “Westworld” aired on a Sunday. On Wednesday I got a call from a director wanting to meet me and that has never happened to me. It’s just so weird,” he said, and as his IMDb page shows, he’s continued to enjoy a steady stream of acting work on big and small screens in the years since.

If Westworld Season 4 premiered anything, it’s that you never really know what the show will come up with next. Surely, the return of Walter isn’t the only surprise in the future of the series.