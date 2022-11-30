The Slam Dunk movie unveils new teaser video

The First Slam Dunk Movie Character Poster. Credit: Crunchyroll

A new teaser video for the upcoming Slam Dunk movie has been released, giving fans a fresh look at the upcoming movie in motion!

Slam Dunk is making a massive comeback with a new feature film hitting theaters across Japan later in 2022! One of the most iconic sports series of all time has joined the long list of iconic franchises that have recently returned with brand new initiatives updating these timeless works for the present. Takehiko Inoue, creator of the original series, returns to work on a brand new narrative that will be vastly different from the first anime ever produced.

The promo video for the first slam dunk movie

Beginning December 3, 2022, The First Slam Dunk will be shown in cinemas across Japan. As the grand premiere approaches, the film showcases the simple reboot in action. The latest promo for the film, which you can see in action below, showcases a very different aesthetic to the 1990s anime and no doubt continues to appear like a significant feature film upgrade:

However, it has been confirmed that the film’s original creator, Takehiko Inoue, will write and direct it for Toei Animation and DandeLion Animation Studio. Unfortunately, The First Slam Dunk has not confirmed any plans for an international release after it opened in overseas theaters in December. Yasuyuki Ebara, in charge of character design and animation; Daiki Nakazawa, Yuta Ogura, Kazuo Ogura, Yota Tsuruoka and Koji Kasamatsu, who are responsible for sound; and Katsuhiko Kitada, Naoki Miyahara, Toshio Ohashi and Yu Kamatani, who will take on the technical direction, complete the team.

The slam dunk story

In the story of Slam Dunk, Hanamichi Sakuragi, a delinquent youth decides to play basketball for his high school in order to win over Haruko Akagi, the girl he likes. Sakuragi joins a group of misfits, outcasts, and his opponent Kaede Rukawa, a well-known basketball prodigy who hopes to one day play in the NBA. To come together as a team and achieve their coach’s goal of winning a championship for their underdog squad, the new team must overcome their conflicting personalities and personal conflicts.

Inoue was the creator of the series, which debuted in 1990 and was published in Weekly Shonen Jump. With a worldwide circulation of more than 170 million copies, Inoue’s manga became one of the top 10 best-selling comics ever produced. Basketball rose to prominence in Japan thanks to the exploits of Hanamichi and his band of unlikely athletic heroes, who are now recognized as one of the best sports comics of all time. Toei Animation, the same company that developed the Dragon Ball anime, first adapted the series into a television series in 1994. The series consisted of 101 episodes and four companion films.

The new slam dunk movie stars Kenta Miyake as Takenori Akagi, Subaru Kimura as Hanamichi Sakuragi, Shinichiro Kamio as Kaede Rukawa and Shugo Nakamura as Ryota Miyagi. Jun Kasama speaks to Hisashi Mitsui. With the exception of the feature film sequels, Crunchyroll now streams the entire now-complete anime series so you can watch and learn more before watching the movie.

What do you think of this new teaser for the upcoming slam dunk movie? If the opportunity arises, will you check it out? Let us know what you think about it in the comments.