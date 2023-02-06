The Sixth Sense’s Original Story Would Have Sent The Movie In A Completely Different Direction

Moviegoers are familiar with the story of The Sixth Sense by now. It follows child psychologist Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis) who takes on a new client, a young boy named Cole (Haley Joel Osment) with the unique ability to see ghosts walking around the living. Of course, it ends with a massive twist, which we won’t spoil here if you haven’t seen a 24-year-old movie up to this point. But ultimately the film works because it’s about connecting and letting go. It’s unclear if the same themes would have been present had M. Night Shyamalan gone with his original idea for the story.

In an interview with Yahoo! Shyamalan broke down his career and revealed he had other ambitions in mind for The Sixth Sense. First off, there would be no therapy, and after The Silence of the Lambs it would have taken longer. As he put it, “Originally, Sixth Sense was sort of a version of a serial killer movie. It was kinder coming out of my love for Silence to the Lambs and this genre, mixed with the Supernatural script, there was a crime scene photographer whose son saw ghosts. That’s kind of how it felt to me. But then it evolved…about halfway through, I came up with the idea of ​​a therapist and changed everything, and focused on two families.”

From the sound of it, The Sixth Sense could have been more of a horror film than a psychological thriller. Given that The Sixth Sense is widely considered Shyamalan’s best work, it’s good that he changed the story. An illustrious career began, resulting in some truly unique works of art.