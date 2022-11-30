The Simulation Exercise! Release Date

World Trigger Chapter 229 is scheduled to be released this week. And this month’s outing will see that there is a lot of chaos. In last month’s chapter, fans saw that a new simulation exercise was about to begin. And Mizukami had a plan that might as well take them all to a place of victory. But the only struggle was the fact that this plan wasn’t legal. If caught, they may all face dire consequences. Here’s everything you need to know about the new chapter.

At the next outing, fans can find out about some of the most exciting topics in the planning. There might be some issues with the legality of the issue. But getting the points is something that’s sure to happen this time.

World Trigger Chapter 229: What Will Happen Next?

The title and plot details of the new chapter are yet to appear on screens. Therefore, the details of the plot are based only on speculation. So the next chapter will open if all of Suwa’s instructions are followed. While not everyone agreed with the legitimacy of the plan, it was certain that they had to use this ruse to progress in the game. Now World Trigger Chapter 229 opens with the first step towards the simulation exercise.

Suwa’s plan was to score as many points as possible. In all previous games they wanted to reach the end goal. Because of this, they could not collect enough points to reach the final stages. You even have a chance to get eliminated because of all this.

Summary of the previous chapter!

The title of World Trigger Chapter 228 was The Away Mission Test Part 25. The chapter began with the start of the simulation exercise. When the teams knew what the task would be, they immediately started preparing. Mizukami explained the strategy he would develop. Everyone was happy with the plan he had made. And now it was time to do it. As it was Mizukami’s fault for the loss, he was finally fixated on getting the high score.

In the final act of the chapter, Suwa’s Squad 1 was seen to have a plan. But he wasn’t sure if it was legal to do something like that for her. And so everyone was shocked to see that they were getting involved in something like this. So they were worried about it.

Once again, fans will have no delay in the release of the chapter. So the new chapter will appear in the next two days. The final release date for World Trigger Chapter 229 is December 2, 2022. Fans can get all the chapters of the manga only on the official sites of Viz Media, Shonen and MangaPlus.