The Shocking Amount Of Pudding Chandler Riggs Ate While Filming The Walking Dead

Carl’s exploration of an abandoned house leads him into the kitchen, where he finds a tin of chocolate pudding the size of Sam’s Club. Young Grimes just sits on the eaves of an old two-story house like he doesn’t have a care in the world and he eats the pudding in peace. Does Carl care that a zombie is reaching out for him from the window right behind him? Answer: not at all.

Well, the can of pudding weighed 112 ounces, which is seven pounds, and Chandler ate quite a bit of it. “I was really just like, ‘Wow, when can I stop eating this pudding?'” Riggs said in an interview with Good Mythical Morning. On the other hand, Chandler totally understood why Carl went on the pudding like Garfield would tear up a cheesy lasagna.

“I don’t blame him,” Riggs explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “And I don’t think he’s had a pudding in years. Thank goodness I didn’t have to eat the whole thing. I only ate about a quarter of it, but that was still a lot of pudding. It was a good, about five pound pudding that I had to eat.” At next year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Chandler made his fashionably-delayed appearance on the Season 5 panel of The Walking Dead, to the delight of the crowd carried a tin of chocolate pudding with him, and the actor then ate some of the creamy dessert during the gathering in Hall H.