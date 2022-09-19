The Seinfeld Scene Jerry Seinfeld Struggled To Film Without Laughing

During an episode of Netflix is ​​a joke, “Ask a Comedian,” Jerry Seinfeld revealed that the scene from Season 3 episode “The Library” (via IMDb) where Jerry is interrogated was the most difficult scene for him to without laughing, by the so-called “library cop” – Lieutenant Joe Bookman, played by the late Philip Baker Hall. “The hardest scene for me to film without laughing was when Bookman, the library cop, came and questioned me at my apartment,” Seinfeld explained in the clip. “It was just so ridiculous that he was questioning me about a book in my own apartment.

The scene with Lieutenant Bookman is arguably one of the funniest moments of this episode, as the rigid library cop hounds Jerry over a book he took out in 1971 without an ounce of humor in his voice (per IMDb). While it’s obvious that Seinfeld eventually got over his laughter and filmed the scene in full, it’s pretty funny to know that he couldn’t stay serious with Lieutenant Bookman considering how many absurd characters he’s been with in almost every movie of his time shares episode. In any case, the fact that Seinfeld still fondly remembers this scene makes it clear that Philip Baker Hall’s Seinfeld performance was a performance for the ages.