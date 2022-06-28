The Secrets Of Dumbledore Gives Fans Tonal Whiplash

In a recent thread on Reddit where fans are having an official discussion of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, u/claymationrobot said their biggest issue with Secrets of Dumbledore was the audio. “It wants to be crazy [Roald Dahl]-like adventure, but also a hard-hitting fantasy drama.” They went on to say that the film attempts to send subliminal messages about fascism, but then removes the obstacle by introducing a magical creature about the fate of the next leader let the wizarding world decide.

U/luxdns also pointed out that a dinner scene feels like it’s in the German Ministry of Magic. “It vacillated between calm and serious. Then Jacob accidentally used magic, and the room just quietly got up and slowly made their way out, followed by an oddly untense (and very brief) fight.” U/College_advice12 added that this fight with the audio a seems to be an “ongoing issue” with the franchise as they felt that “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” had a similar problem.

Whether or not JK ​​Rowling and screenwriter Steve Kloves struggled with the script, the general response could mean that the third Fantastic Beasts film could mark the end of the franchise, as Warner Bros. are rumored to be reviving the films backburner until they see how “Secrets of Dumbledore” performs (via Variety).