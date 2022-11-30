The Second Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Is Reminding Fans Of The Super Mario Bros. Super Show

From this lightweight “Super Smash Bros.” From Mario and Donkey Kong’s fight to Peach’s mention of galaxies, it’s hard not to feel like the second trailer throws in everything related to the “Super Mario” franchise as a whole. And now even some fans explain Illumination’s “Super Mario Bros.” Movie as a film adaptation of “Super Mario Bros. Super Show!” What made you create the classic series? Well, for one thing, the trailer shows an old format often seen in Super Show! Rather than playing princess in distress, Peach appears to be more of an adventuress, just like her counterpart in the Super Show! cartoons.

YouTube commenter Biscuit Collywell wrote: “The way Peach is actually with them reminds me a lot of the ‘Super Mario Bros. Super Show’ and I absolutely love that! You guys made this all amazing!’” On Twitter, @BabowsaMarina Also noted this, writing: “I’ve only just checked out the new #MarioMovie trailer but I’m glad Peach is adventuring with him brings together memories of the gang who trampled on Koopas in the older series.

Additionally, for some fans, leaked images related to the film may have only fueled this “Super Show!” Nostalgia Flame (via Kotaku). One of the supposed images contains text taken directly from the “Super Show!” rap theme song As @IsaanBeyond noted, the film seems poised to blast The Plumber Rap once again. They wrote, “…At this point I would be shocked if it had the cliche dance scene at the end of the animated film that the song was NOT the ‘plumber’ rap.”