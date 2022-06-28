The Season 3 Non-Supe Character The Boys Fans Agree Is Incredibly Disturbing

At first, Monique Milk’s (Frances Turner) new husband Todd (Matthew Gorman) seems like a nice guy and a good father figure to Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) and Monique’s daughter Janine (Liyou Abere), but as time goes on in Season 3, he fades a disturbing transformation as he becomes an admirer of Homelander.

In season 3 of The Boys, Homelander is still unhinged, taking control of Vought and installing his incompetent toadyesses in positions of power throughout the company. Finally, in episode 2, “The Only Man In The Sky,” he publicly proclaims his belief in his own superiority, saying on national television, “I’m not just like the rest of you. I am stronger. i am smarter I’m better.” As Homelander scolds, the episode cuts to a shot of Todd watching him with a look of delight. In a follow-up episode, Todd has transformed into a full-fledged Homelander Stan, showering Janine with his Stars and Stripes merchandise and repeating his rants because he thinks it’s good for her.

Todd’s rapid radicalization has unsettled fans, many of whom feel he is on the verge of becoming a danger to Monique and Janine. On Reddit, the original poster u/Dynamite called Jade Todd “the most disturbing non-super of the season,” and others quickly agreed. u/punjab_boi wrote, “Agreed, I’m scared of how it will affect MM’s daughter.” Rendering the subtext of Todd’s Arc in plain English, u/SleepySubDude quipped, “Homelander: WE ARE NOT THE SAME I AM BETTER AS YOU. White men in The Rustbelt and Todd: He just likes me fr.”

The thread’s OP summed up his dislike of Todd as follows: “Todd is most disturbing to me because his character shows us how normal, everyday people fall into the Q-anon/Alt-right K-hole.”