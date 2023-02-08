The Scream 6 Super Bowl Spot Promises A Scary Time In The Big Apple

In the trailer’s opening sequence, the Ghostface Killer appears to have chased the film’s heroes into a brownstone apartment — although the daylight outside might suggest this is a different location than the site of the questionable window-to-window ladder maneuver They try in the apartment moments later dead night. Although the characters of Melissa Barrera and Jasmine Savoy Brown seem to make it up the ladder, it sure looks like this scene could be the end of Devyn Nekoda’s Anika.

The rest of the trailer is full of quick story snippets. Kirby Reed reiterates that, for whatever reason, this Ghostface is different and more dangerous; Gale Weathers discovers (or reveals?) a shrine to past Ghostface killers; there are short clips of grocery store and subway scenes from the previous Scream 6 trailer; and of course the characters hatch a plan to “execute” Ghostface.

While the basic plot is fairly easy to decipher from the trailer, it also seems to hide some exciting twists along the way. Scream 6 hits theaters on March 10, 2023.