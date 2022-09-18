The Scene From That ’70s Show That Proved Strangely Prophetic For Laura Prepon

In the Season 8 episode titled “Fun It,” Randy (Josh Meyers), Hyde, Fez, and Donna steal the talking clown statue that’s taking orders from Fatso Burger after they get frustrated with the owner (via IMDb) . As she commits the crime, Donna exclaims, “I can’t believe I’m an accomplice in a crime; we could get caught, I could get arrested, I could go to a girls’ prison — that’s freaking cool!” Coincidentally, Laura Prepon went to a “girls’ prison” in one of her most iconic projects, Orange Is the New Black.

The series revolves around a woman’s correctional facility after main character Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) is framed for a crime committed nearly ten years ago. Prepon plays a prisoner named Alex Vause who serves as Piper’s love interest and catalyst for her incarceration.

Prepon told the Hollywood Reporter that Orange Is the New Black is one of the most valuable experiences of her entire career. It’s almost poetic that “That ’70s Show” would predict it for her.