The Savage Way That Dragon Ball Fans Ridicule Vegeta’s Fighting Moves

On the r/dbz subreddit, u/carmardoll posted a popular thread where they speculated that Vegeta was essentially a handy plot device for Goku on several occasions throughout the series. “Do you ever find it annoying that Goku never gave his energy to help Vegeta?” They asked. “Like Vegeta is basically a walking extra ki battery for Goku to charge up as he gets closer to the end of the fights.”

Ki is the mythical power source that powers most of the fighters in Dragon Ball Z. It’s essentially a way of taking your life force and converting it into a form of energy you can use to attack your opponent. Although the rules involved become increasingly complicated as the series progresses, it is possible for one Ki user to share this energy with another, or even for two characters to join forces in dire situations.

The problem is that Goku generally wins most of the fights in the series, which means other characters are often there to provide simple explanatory dialogue or to help Goku in some way when things get tense. In the top comment, u/Mr-Personality imagined a fight where Goku bequeathed his energy to the arrogant Saiyan Prince. “Goku: ‘I’ll give you my last energy! Complete the fight!’ Vegeta wastes everything with a bunch of fast ki blasts. Vegeta: ‘I made it!’ The villain walks through smoke and kicks Vegeta in the head.” Other Redditors were similarly unimpressed with Vegeta as a fighter. “Vegetas Technik™️,” joked u/MarioBoy77. “My friends and I used to call this pulling a Vegeta,” said u/BlaqkJak.

While fans undoubtedly love Vegeta as a character, they don’t seem to mock him when it comes to how he’s written into the plot of each fight.