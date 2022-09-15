The Russo Brothers’ Butch And Sundance Series Is Loading Up On Studs

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are set to star in the upcoming Butch and Sundance series, with Page set to play Butch Cassidy and Powell as the Sundance Kid. As THR noted, the idea for the project came about while Page was working with the Russo Brothers on The Gray Man. Powell was then added into the mix because some of AGBO’s executives were fans of his.

Page is best known for starring as Simon Basset on the first season of Bridgerton. He then decided not to return to Season 2 to focus on other projects. In addition to his recent appearance in The Gray Man, Page will star in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (via IMDb). Meanwhile, Powell recently made his mark with his supporting role as Lt. Jake “Hangman” Seresin caught the eye in Top Gun: Maverick. He has since starred in Devotion and has two other projects in the works: Most Dangerous Game and Hitman (via IMDb).

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming Russo Brothers project.