The Role You Likely Forgot Rami Malek Played On Gilmore Girls

Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) are the stars of Gilmore Girls, but their friends and family often had their own storylines. A prominent figure throughout the series is Rory’s friend Lane Kim (Keiko Agena), a drummer who hides her passion for music from her overbearing mother. Unfortunately for Lane, Mrs. Kim (Emily Kuroda) controls every aspect of her daughter’s life, including where she goes to college.

In the Season 4 episode titled “In the Clamor and the Clangor,” Rami Malek plays an unimaginative young man named Andy, a fellow student at Lane Seventh-day Adventist College. During an assignment, the two classmates are tasked with interviewing an influential person. Lane settles on former President Bill Clinton, but much to her frustration, Andy insists that they interview one of their professors, who attends the project every year. Malek does a great job of bringing a certain lightness to a situation that would in reality be painfully awkward, allowing viewers to understand how suffocating it is for Lane to lead a double life.

According to the actor, appearing on the show made him want to continue his acting pursuits. “It was an opportunity that gave me a stepping stone to the next job,” Malek told Glamour. “[Being cast on ‘Gilmore Girls’] Let me feel like this career wasn’t insurmountable.”

Malek’s perseverance paid off as his career only flourished since his one-time visit to Stars Hollow.