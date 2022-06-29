The Robot That Futurama Fans Enjoy The Most Is Not Who You Think

In one of the opening scenes of the Season 5 episode “Less Than Hero,” Professor Farnsworth enters the common area to bring everyone “good news” — a super collider he ordered from πkea has finally arrived. The box is brought in by a square robot named πkea Robot. He tells the gang to enjoy their “affordable Swedish crap” before leaving as parts fall off his torso.

While fans were only a few seconds into the episode, they appreciated the funny Swedish accent (provided by Maurice LaMarche) and his comedic commentary on the character. A subreddit started by u/motorcyclejoe says πkea Robot is one of their favorites. Many responded with his hilarious quote, while u/Yusi-D-Jordan addressed the character’s amusing Swedish accent. They also comment: “As someone who was born and raised in Denmark, I’m part of our ‘friendly’ rivalry with Sweden. Redditor u/motorcyclejoe came back elsewhere to mention that they wished the character had more cameos throughout the series.

On the YouTube clip of the scene, fans were equally tickled by the memorable moment. Rob Ducharme and Meursault both comment on what a great comedic touch it was to add the shelf that falls apart as the robot leaves the scene. Tails Prower goes even further, saying, “It took someone 4 hours of work to put this robot together for one delivery.” Regardless of how long it took πkea Robot to assemble (or how quickly it took it to fall apart) , thankfully, the joy fans have in this character will never diminish.