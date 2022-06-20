The Riverdale Scene Fans Wish They Had Never Filmed

In the second episode of “Riverdale” Season 3, Archie (KJ Apa) attempts to win over and bond with the other inmates of Leopold and Loeb Juvenile Detention Center by bringing them together for a recreational soccer game. The scene has become infamous among Riverdale fans for the unintentionally hilarious, cruelly cheesy interaction between Archie and one of his fellow inmates.

During the moment in question, Archie tries to tell the other detention center residents that if they didn’t serve time, they would all lead normal high school lives, leading one of Archie’s fellow inmates to say, “I don’t. I dropped out in fourth grade doing drugs to support my nana.” That line is pretty pathetic in and of itself, but it’s not nearly as bad as Archie’s response. After Archie processes his fellow inmate’s words he takes a step toward him and says, “That means you haven’t known the triumphs and defeats, the epic ups and downs of high school football.”

The exchange was quickly and predictably ridiculed online by both Riverdale fans and casual TV viewers alike. In the years since The Moment aired, it’s even been included in lists describing the wildest moments in “Riverdale” history (via BuzzFeed), and that’s really saying something considering how many weird twists and turns the series has in the past has delivered over the years.

While his infamous status is entirely understandable, Riverdale fans are left utterly bewildered as to how Archie’s now-iconic jail chat even managed to take off.