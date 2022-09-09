The Rise Of Gru At Home

NBCUniversal’s streaming site, Peacock, has confirmed that “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will stream on the platform September 23. The sequel will stream alongside 2015’s “Minions.” The successful sequel will begin streaming on July 1, less than three months after its theatrical debut. Those who don’t want to wait until the end of September to see the latest Minions antics can buy the film digitally.

The streaming date of Minions: The Rise of Gru comes at a time when the film’s box office and theater count continues to decline. As of this writing, the Despicable Me spin-off is currently showing in 2,457 domestic theaters (via The Numbers). That number is likely to drop further as potential “Minions” viewers flock to premium video-on-demand to buy the film. Once the movie is free to stream on Peacock, it’s safe to imagine that the sequel will complete its theatrical release.

Those looking to stream the Despicable Me trilogy will be disappointed to know that the box office hits are not available on Peacock. The first two films in the franchise are currently streaming on Netflix. Despicable Me 3 is available to rent. While the entire Despicable Me franchise won’t be fully available on Peacock, The Minions movies can be viewed alongside Universal’s other summertime juggernaut, Jurassic World Dominion (via Box Office Mojo).