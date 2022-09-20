The Rings Of Power’s Mithril Is More Important To Middle-Earth Than You Likely Realize

The stories of “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” take place approximately a millennium after the Balrog’s appearance. By this time, mithril had achieved near-mythical status, and there are still some famous objects made from the wonder metal. Of course there’s Bilbo’s corset, but there’s more.

Galadriel’s ring of power, Nenya, is made of Moria silver. It is also used in Ithildin, the luminous letters used to write on the secret doors of Moria. The guards of Minas Tirith have incorporated mithril into their helms, described in the book The Return of the King as “heirlooms from the glory of the olden days.” The printed version of the story also states that one of Aragorn’s old family heirlooms called the Star of Elendil sits within a mithril fillet. Arwen also makes a banner for her future husband that has mithril woven into it. After the War of the Ring, Gimli even returns to Minas Tirith, where he rebuilds the gates with a combination of mithril and steel. The final place to find mithril in The Lord of the Rings is in the Land of Shadows itself. In The Fellowship of the Ring, Gandalf explains the fate of the mithril left behind when the dwarves left Moria and said: “Of what they have brought to light the orcs have collected almost all and given it as a tribute to Sauron, who covets it.”

From gates to armor, rings to banners, Balrogs to the Dark Lord’s coffers, mithril plays a vital role throughout the history of Middle-earth. From what we’ve seen, it will affect the story of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for both good and bad.