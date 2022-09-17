The Rings Of Power’s Eärendil Explained

Earendil is the father of Elrond and Elros and husband of Elwing. However, his legacy in Middle-earth extends beyond an impressive family. During his lifetime, Earendil was a half-elven seafarer who was instrumental in defeating Morgoth and his evil minions in the First Age. But how exactly did he manage to pull off such a feat?

In short, Earendil and Elwing sailed to Valinor and convinced the Valar to aid Middle-earth in the war against Morgoth. Due to his half-mortal parentage, Earendil was the first mortal to ever set foot on Valinor, which would normally have resulted in punishment. But his request was so compelling that the Valar instead granted him immortality as an Elf.

After this, the Valar traveled to Middle-earth and defeated Morgoth in the “War of Wrath”. Earendil also took part in the battle, defeating the Dark Lord’s most feared dragon, Ancalagon the Black, in the process. His war effort made him a legend in Middle-earth, and he inspired future generations to follow in his heroic footsteps.