The Reincarnation Theory That Would Change Everything On Sons Of Anarchy

Charlie Hunnam has previously slammed fan theories surrounding the show, telling People in November 2020 that the notion of Jax surviving his suicide attempt at the end of Sons of Anarchy isn’t true. The actor remarked, “He’s dead now. So it would never bring him back. When he died, he died.” But Hunnam has never commented on this unusual notion from fans.

According to a December 2014 Reddit theory posted by u/friendlygost, a member of the Sons of Anarchy subreddit, little Abel is a reincarnation of his grandfather. U/friendlygost points out that Abel’s birth ultimately serves as a catalyst that introduces Jax into JT’s diary manifesto and pits him against Clay in the quest for justice for his father. Much of the rest of the series’ story follows Jax’s futile quest for revenge, culminating in his death by suicide. “Papa’s Goods,” the series finale of the series, strongly suggests that Abel will follow in Jax and JT’s footsteps, despite Jax’s desperate attempt to keep him out of the family business.

But u/friendlygost thought the episode offered more than just a foreshadowing. Could JT be directing the show’s events from beyond the grave? “I think did Jax’s plan to get his kids out of the club then completely failed or, more outrageously, did Abel’s plan to transform the club work? Maybe Abel Teller really is one [sic] Reincarnation of Jackson Teller’s late father, John Teller?” they wondered. This isn’t a far-fetched conclusion; JT dies in 1992 – years before the show begins – and Abel is born in 2008.