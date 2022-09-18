The Rehearsal Breaks Every Rule Of Media Ethics, But You Should Watch It Anyway

In Episode 2, Angela invites a man she meets on a dating site, Robbin Stone, to take part in the experiment as her dummy partner. He’s portrayed as a numbers-obsessed, irresponsible stoner who can’t survive a single night with a crying baby, but Stone likely broke the terms of his non-disclosure agreement when he spoke to Vice to set the record straight. “I think they really changed my personality,” he said. “The performance just aims to make me look bad.”

Fielder even points the camera at himself, both literally and figuratively, to show us he knows he’s being fraudulent. In a scene from episode 4, he watches an episode of “Hermie and Friends” with one of the fake Adams: Together we hear an exchange between Hermie (Tim Conway) and Max Lucado, where the caterpillar tells the human that because he admitted to lying that he can no longer be trusted.

If wanton and needless dishonesty is the core of The Rehearsal, casual contempt for the emotional well-being of others is its shell. It’s one thing to cast a six-year-old in a commercial or sitcom where there are clear boundaries between the role and his personal life, but it’s another to put a child in a situation where those lines are so blurred that it loses sight of them.