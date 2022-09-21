The Recovery Of Seo Jiwoo! Release Date & More!

Eleceed Chapter 212 will be a more emotional chapter than the previous one. The last chapter was so pumped that it filled the hearts of fans with happiness. Kayden Break and Kartein appeared in front of everyone to eliminate the frame fighters. Even the Frame fighters couldn’t help but tremble in front of him. Kayden’s presence itself was significant in the arena.

The next chapter could witness Kayden’s apprentice recovering. Also, Kayden doesn’t seem in the mood to spare any of the frame fighters out there. However, Seo Jiwoo could be interrogated about his relationship with Kayden. The former student has not shared anything on the matter with the official staff of the academy. Check out the article below for more information on the upcoming chapters!

Eleceed Chapter 212: What Will Happen Next?

Eleceed Chapter 212 seems more like a filler episode as it will wrap up the incidents. The previous chapter ended with the complete disappearance of the frame fighters. But the director of the academy will certainly interfere in his methods from Kayden. Additionally, Kayden is an awakened rogue, so under no circumstances is he allowed to interact with the newcomers.

But Kyden’s life-saving tactics could save him from incarceration at the Academy. However, the most important aspect of the next chapter will be the recovery of Seo Jiwoo. He has picked up some serious injuries from world number one that could be crucial. All attacks were strong enough to spit blood out of Jiwoo’s mouth.

What happened in the previous chapter?

The 211th chapter of Eleceed begins with Kayden’s attack on the World Ranger. The frame fighter was in just one below. However, everyone wondered why Kayden Break was there. However, the leader of the frame fighters appeared and said that he didn’t touch Jiwoo. But they didn’t know that he was Kayden’s apprentice. The arena was surprised to hear that fact.

Kayden wanted to kill the World Ranker, but the frame leader mentioned that Kayde should turn them into enemies. But Kayden didn’t feel like sparing him and killed the world number one on the spot. But the story wasn’t over yet. Mr. Kartein formed the protective layer, and Kayden launched the final attack to finish off every frame fighter and accomplice in the arena.

Eleceed Chapter 212 will be released on September 23, 2022. The manhwa is very popular due to its great action prints. It seems that Manhwa will get an anime adaptation soon due to its amazing visuals. The upcoming chapters can be read on the official pages of Naver, Webtoon and Kakopage. Don’t forget to visit The Anime Daily for more articles of this nature!