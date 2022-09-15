The Real Reason We’re Getting A Ferris Bueller Spin-Off According To Jon Hurwitz

When Variety’s Jordan Moreau asked the three showrunners if they would approach “Sam and Victor” the same way they did “Cobra Kai,” Jon Hurwitz answered both yes and thoroughly. After acknowledging that all three were profoundly influenced by the films of the ’80s, he elaborated on the point.

“We love detours,” he said. “In ‘Ferris Bueller,’ this great wish-fulfillment happens with these two valets taking this amazing Ferrari for the ultimate spin.” But Hurwitz also said that while in the film we only see the two of them driving the car over a hill in Flying Chicago, their actions – and even their very existence – raise a host of questions unanswered in the original film.

Hurwitz said that he, Schlossberg, and Heald wanted to ask what was going on in Sam and Victor’s lives, especially in contrast to Ferri’s (Matthew Broderick) privileged, relatively sheltered, suburban existence. According to this thread, it seems it provided fuel for originality.

“What could have made them need this car, want this car, and take it?” Hurwitz asked. “When you start untangling all the threads, it sparked a lot of ideas. We look forward to telling a very different story that takes place in Chicago that day and doesn’t attempt to re-read ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.’