The Real Reason The Black Phone Changes This Key Villain Detail

A very important adjustment was made when we were figuring out how to translate Ethan Hawke’s character, The Grabber, from page to screen. In Hill’s original story, the character of “The Grabber” (Hawke) wears a clown mask, while in the film adaptation he wears a pale devil mask. This change was initiated by Hill himself for a very specific reason, which Cargill detailed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“In the short story, the character is a clown, and after reading the first draft, Joe Hill came to us with a mea culpa in hand. He said: ‘That’s a tough question, but when I wrote this story, it was 20 years later [Stephen King’s] ‘It’ had come out. Nobody thought about clowns and I thought about John Wayne Gacy. So there wasn’t really a comparison back then, but now that 2017’s ‘It’ is a big hit, people are going to feel like I’m aping my dad with a different clown.” It’s understandable that Hill wanted the adaptation of his wanted to make sure work stood on its own and avoided falling into the trap of being easily compared to his father’s work.

Hill already had a backup plan in mind to replace the clown mask. According to Cargill, “Joe said, ‘I have this great idea about that whole magic show from the ’30s and ’40s where magicians would dress up as magicians half the time and then dress up as the devil half the time and do different tricks than that Make devils.” The Grabber’s new outfit doesn’t just look cool — it’s genuinely scary to look at. Fans should commend Hill for having the foresight to suggest the change.