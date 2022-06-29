The Real Reason Ted Lasso Has Such A Killer Soundtrack

At an Apple FYC panel discussion with the cast of “Ted Lasso,” Jason Sudeikis – Coach Lasso himself – praised Apple and Warner Bros. for their willingness to pay the often steep royalties to use iconic songs. He also pointed out that while most streaming services are quick to tag viewers with a “skip to the next episode” icon above the credits, Apple was willing to draw viewers’ attention to the music.

“You know, we had to pay a big chunk of change for some of our last few songs that are maybe five, six, seven seconds long,” Sudeikis said. “And Apple’s always been cool with it. Warner Bros. has always been cool with it.” Of course, Apple TV also has a relationship with Apple Music, meaning the former has potential access to a very extensive catalog of songs. In fact, Apple Music has an entire two-hour playlist of Ted Lasso songs.

Sudeikis has been outspoken about the importance of music in the past. When he appeared on “After School Radio with Mark Hoppus” in 2021, he spoke about how Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” influenced not only his portrayal of Ted but his entire creative process, including his writing (via Consequence of Sound ). In Sudeikis’ words: “I pay attention when a song becomes a muse, whether you end up using the melody or not. For me, I saw a beginning, a middle and an end of a story in this song.”